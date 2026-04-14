Rosie Brear's 'Bloodsuckers': Teaser, plot, and more

Film synopsis

This is the plot of the film

Bloodsuckers follows the story of 26-year-old Bliss (Graham), who believes she is a vampire slayer. However, her life takes a turn when her housemate Molly (Marcus) pushes her bullying to new extremes. This leads Bliss to realize that maybe the demons she has been hunting were living with her all along. Brear described Bloodsuckers, saying, "It's a film about loneliness and finding your place in the world, however unconventional it may be."