Rosie Brear's 'Bloodsuckers': Teaser, plot, and more
What's the story
Thaddea Graham (Sex Education), Amber Grappy (One Day), and Laura Marcus (Star Wars: Andor) will star in Bloodsuckers, a dark comedy thriller short film directed by Rosie Brear, Variety confirmed. The film released its teaser a few days ago. It was filmed last year, and its music was composed by Lynks. The venture will now be submitted to various film festivals throughout 2026.
Film synopsis
This is the plot of the film
Bloodsuckers follows the story of 26-year-old Bliss (Graham), who believes she is a vampire slayer. However, her life takes a turn when her housemate Molly (Marcus) pushes her bullying to new extremes. This leads Bliss to realize that maybe the demons she has been hunting were living with her all along. Brear described Bloodsuckers, saying, "It's a film about loneliness and finding your place in the world, however unconventional it may be."
Cast details
Meet the cast of 'Bloodsuckers'
Graham is an award-nominated actor who has appeared in After The Hunt and Jay Kelly. She will next be seen in Apple TV+'s Margot's Got Money Troubles. Marcus is an actor, model, and filmmaker who won Best Writer at the BFI Future Film Festival for her short film The Massive F*cking Bender. Grappy starred in HBO's The Baby and BBC's queer-focused show Wreck.