'Rowdy Janardhana': Vijay Deverakonda 'surrenders to love' in new poster

On Saturday, to mark actor Vijay Deverakonda 's birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Rowdy Janardhana released a new poster. Directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, known for Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru and Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam, the movie is set in a rural backdrop with political undertones. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh and is scheduled to hit theaters in the second half of 2026.

Poster details 'A man who fights the world...' The newly released poster shows Deverakonda drenched in rain, with an open shirt. A woman, likely Suresh's character, is seen placing her leg on his chest, indicating a passionate romantic track. The gun in his hand points downward while the focus remains on his tender expression. The caption reads: "A man who fights the world but surrenders only to love," hinting at an intense, passionate storyline.

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Film details More about 'Rowdy Janardhana' Rowdy Janardhana marks the first full collaboration between Deverakonda and Suresh, who previously appeared in Mahanati but were not paired together. The film's music is composed by Christo Xavier, while Anand C. Chandran handles the cinematography. Producer Dil Raju has revealed that Deverakonda will speak in the East Godavari accent for the first time in this movie.

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