Roy warns fans on Instagram about impersonator booking scam
Entertainment
Ronit Roy just gave everyone a heads-up: someone's pretending to be him online and trying to scam people for money.
The impersonator is contacting people using Roy's name and trying to take bookings, mostly to women, and even uses specific contact details like a Zangi number and email.
Roy shared all this on Instagram so people know what's up.
Roy urges reporting, denies soliciting money
Roy made it clear he would never ask anyone for cash. He urged anyone who gets these messages to report them right away, saying "cops are coming for you (sic)."
"I will never reach out to anyone asking for money," he posted, hoping fans stay alert and look out for each other.