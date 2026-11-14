Royal family silent after Thomas Markle Sr. child pornography arrest
The Royal family has not said anything yet about Thomas Markle Sr.'s arrest earlier this month.
Meghan Markle's 82-year-old father was taken in on a federal charge of possessing child pornography and then picked up again after allegedly cutting off his ankle monitor.
The situation has put Meghan's family drama back in the spotlight, with some royal watchers guessing King Charles might quietly step in to help, given how sensitive things are.
Meghan Markle told not to comment
Back in 2019, Meghan was told not to talk publicly about accusations against her father after London police sent her a letter about the claims, though the Metropolitan Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which launched an independent investigation.
Now, with these recent events, people are starting to understand why she chose to keep her distance from him, even though she received criticism for it at the time.