Royal family silent after Thomas Markle Sr. child pornography arrest

The Royal family has not said anything yet about Thomas Markle Sr.'s arrest earlier this month.

Meghan Markle's 82-year-old father was taken in on a federal charge of possessing child pornography and then picked up again after allegedly cutting off his ankle monitor.

The situation has put Meghan's family drama back in the spotlight, with some royal watchers guessing King Charles might quietly step in to help, given how sensitive things are.