Russell Brand's prison life: Ex-inmate calls comedian a 'marked man'
What's the story
Disgraced comedian Russell Brand, who was sentenced to over 10 years in prison on Monday for rape and sexual assault, is a "marked man" at HMP Wandsworth. An ex-convict described the jail to The Sun as "violent, corrupt, dirty, and noisy," with staff allegedly paying prisoners to attack other inmates. The former inmate warned, "If Brand stays in Wandsworth, he's in real trouble, a dead man walking."
Safety concerns
Brand to remain in his own cell for now
Brand, 51, is currently in his own cell at HMP Wandsworth for "the next few weeks."
Kally Sahota, Senior Solicitor and Director of Sahota & Sahota Solicitors, told Page Six that this arrangement will continue until he is transferred to another prison based on "security, safety and rehabilitation needs."
The ex-inmate emphasized that Brand needs to survive until his permanent move from the facility.
Prison issues
Conditions inside the prison
HMP Wandsworth is known for its "overcrowding, vermin, and violence."
The facility currently has 1,457 inmates despite having certified normal accommodation for only 894.
A 2024 report by Wandsworth's Independent Monitoring Board described conditions inside as "inhumane," warning of severe risks due to overcrowding.
Necessities were often in short supply, with inmates going weeks without a full change of clothing.
Legal perspective
Inmates reportedly chanted abuse at Brand
Sahota told Page Six that inmates at HMP Wandsworth are allowed only one hour outside their cells.
He advised Brand to keep his head down, keep his wits about him, and just be careful.
The Daily Mail reported that Brand has been "cowering in fear" as fellow inmates taunted him with an abusive chant.