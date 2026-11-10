'Control, abuse': Russell Brand's ex speaks out after prison sentence
What's the story
Jemima Goldsmith, an ex-girlfriend of actor-comedian Russell Brand, has accused him of violent abuse. The allegations come just hours after Brand was sentenced to over 10 years in prison for sexual assault and rape. "I have had my own personal experience of his violence, coercive control and abuse," Goldsmith said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Incident details
Goldsmith recalls an incident from 2014
Goldsmith, 52, recalled an incident from 2014 when she had to call the police to remove Brand from her house due to his violent behavior.
"I chose not to press charges at the time and not to go public with this, as I was worried about the impact of the press attention on my then-teenage children," she explained.
Twitter Post
See Goldsmith's post here
I am going to describe some painful and personal things in relation to Russell Brand because I have been put in a position now where I feel that I have no choice other than to do so, given the misleading reports and speculation around the facts of a harassment injunction that was…— Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) November 9, 2026
Continued impact
'My pain in relation to this pales in comparison'
Goldsmith, who reportedly dated Brand from 2013 to 2014, said she hasn't spoken to him since their breakup.
"Whilst my pain in relation to this pales in comparison to what the women who have testified in court have suffered, this was a difficult period in my life which has had a lasting impact," she wrote.
She also praised the "courageous woman" who testified against Brand and "ensured justice was done."
Investigation involvement
Goldsmith had been involved in the investigation against Brand
Goldsmith revealed that she had been involved in the investigation against Brand for several years.
"Over several years, I assisted the journalists who finally exposed him," she wrote.
"I also undertook to testify in court to his abusiveness, if the newspaper that published the victims' accounts were ever to be sued."
Legal proceedings
Brand was sentenced on Monday
Brand was convicted of rape and three counts of sexual assault last week.
The charges include raping a woman at his London home in 2009, sexually assaulting a woman at a London bar in 2004, and sexually assaulting women at London's Choice FM studio around the same time.
He also placed his head on a woman's groin during a 2009 Channel 4 project.
Brand was sentenced on Monday.