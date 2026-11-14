Russell Brand sentenced to 10.5 years as 2014 clip resurfaces
Russell Brand, the comedian and actor, has been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault.
Now, a 2014 interview clip is making the rounds online, where Brand joked about being left in police cells after a past arrest.
The timing has made the old joke feel much more uncomfortable for many viewers.
Brand convicted on 4 sexual offenses
Brand was convicted on one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.
He started out at HMP Wandsworth in London but might be moved to HMP Wakefield, which houses serious offenders, as officials review his security needs.
Meanwhile, six more women have come forward with new allegations against him.