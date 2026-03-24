Ryan Gosling, Hrithik Roshan discuss Jadoo in hilarious interview

Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling , who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Project Hail Mary in India, recently had an interesting conversation with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan . The two actors bonded over their shared love for space, science, and films. They also discussed their respective movies involving extraterrestrial beings , Project Hail Mary and Koi... Mil Gaya.

Film insights Roshan told Gosling, 'It's an intimate story about friendship' Roshan told Gosling, "It is incredible that on the surface it is a film about sci-fi, but underneath it all, it is really such an intimate story about this friendship." To which Gosling jokingly replied, "Remake it!" In Project Hail Mary, Gosling plays Ryland Grace, an unlikely hero who finds solace in an alien named Rocky during his space mission. The character of Rocky is voiced by James Ortiz and becomes crucial to Ryland's mission and sanity.

Alien connection 'We are perhaps the only 2 actors who have...' Roshan then drew a parallel between Gosling's Project Hail Mary and his own film Koi... Mil Gaya. He said, "We are perhaps the only two actors who have this close friendship with these cute little aliens. You have Rocky, and I have Jadoo." Gosling responded by asking more about Jadoo, and Roshan described him as someone he would want to hug and protect.

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