Ryan Gosling to lead 'Everything Everywhere All...' directors' next

Actor Ryan Gosling is reportedly in talks to star in an untitled film from Universal Pictures, directed by the Oscar-winning duo Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), reported Deadline. This will be their first feature film since the Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once. The project is currently shrouded in secrecy but is expected to go into production this summer in Los Angeles.

Production details Production details of the film Kwan, Scheinert, and Jonathan Wang will be producing the film under their Playgrounds overall deal with Universal. Playgrounds's Kwan and Wang recently produced The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist from Universal's specialty studio Focus Features. The studio's Exec VP Production Development Sara Scott and Director of Production Development Jacqueline Garell will supervise the project.

Career boost Gosling's recent success with 'Project Hail Mary' Gosling's involvement in this project comes after his recent box office success with Project Hail Mary. The film set several records, including the best non-sequel opening for a March movie with $141 million globally and $80 million in North America. It also became Gosling's highest-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes. The actor is also set to star in Star Wars: Starfighter in May 2027.

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