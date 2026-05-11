'Project Hail Mary' out on OTT, but there's a catch
What's the story
The critically acclaimed sci-fi film Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, has finally made its way to digital platforms. Indian audiences can now stream the movie on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. However, there's a catch: it's only available for rent or purchase at this time. On Amazon Prime Video, the rental price is ₹389, while Apple TV offers it for ₹599 (purchase) and ₹299 (rental).
Language options
Film available in multiple Indian regional languages
The film is reportedly available in several Indian regional languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. This move aims to make the film accessible to a wider audience across India. The film also stars Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub.
Theatrical run
'Project Hail Mary' still playing in some theaters
Meanwhile, Project Hail Mary is still being screened in select theaters across India. It was released in India on March 26 and received mixed to positive reviews. Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the movie had a phenomenal theatrical run, reportedly raking in over $650 million worldwide. It's based on the popular 2021 novel by Andy Weir.