The film is out on OTT

'Project Hail Mary' out on OTT, but there's a catch

By Isha Sharma 04:09 pm May 11, 202604:09 pm

What's the story

The critically acclaimed sci-fi film Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, has finally made its way to digital platforms. Indian audiences can now stream the movie on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. However, there's a catch: it's only available for rent or purchase at this time. On Amazon Prime Video, the rental price is ₹389, while Apple TV offers it for ₹599 (purchase) and ₹299 (rental).