'Project Hail Mary' review: Visually-stunning and warm, but also overlong

Ryan Gosling -starrer Project Hail Mary was released in India on March 26 (Thursday). Directed and produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, it's based on the popular 2021 novel by Andy Weir. Written by Drew Goddard, the science fiction adventure film offers breathtaking, spellbinding visuals and a spectacular performance by Gosling. However, its exhausting runtime bogs it down.

Plot Follows a scientist stranded in space The film follows Dr. Ryland Grace (Gosling), who wakes up alone on a spaceship with no memory. He gradually remembers that the sun is dimming, and he's on an ambitious mission to "save humanity" before the change becomes irreversible. In space, he strikes an unlikely friendship with Rocky (James Ortiz), a smart, curious alien. The movie also stars Sandra Hüller and Ken Leung.

#1 Weaves a beautiful, unforgettable world The meticulous world-building and jaw-dropping visual effects are the binding thread of Project Hail Mary. Lord and Miller pull you into this fantastical world within minutes, and the immersive experience is heightened by Greig Fraser's immaculate cinematography. Just when you think you have seen it all, the movie surprises you with more mesmerizing visuals. An adventure made only for the big screen.

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#2 Gosling is a joy to watch throughout Grace undergoes a remarkable, believable journey throughout Project Hail Mary. He initially calls himself a "failure" and considers himself unsuitable for the mission, but ultimately ends up putting his life on the line for the greater good. A reluctant hero, Grace always needs somebody to back him up, but when he finally realizes his endless potential, there's no stopping him.

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#3 Rocky and Grace's friendship is beating heart of movie Project Hail Mary might be a film about complex science and saving humanity, but more than that, it's about an unexpected yet beautiful friendship. Rocky and Grace's bond thickens as the plot progresses, and you simply cannot get enough of their conversations. The directors lend ample personality to Rocky: he's inquisitive, hilarious, possesses superior hearing abilities, and his favorite hobby might be trolling Grace!

#4 Could have been a lot more crisp However, despite these striking qualities, Project Hail Mary is bludgeoned by its needlessly long runtime. At 2 hours and 36 minutes, it's longer than the average Hollywood production, and the film could have easily been at least 15 minutes shorter. After a point, it begins to move in circles and becomes monotonous, struggling to capture your wavering attention.