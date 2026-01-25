S Janaki's son Murali Krishna passes away at 65
Entertainment
Murali Krishna, the only son of iconic singer S Janaki, passed away from cardiac arrest in Mysuru on January 22 after a long illness.
His daughter Apsara Vydyula confirmed the news and shared that his last rites were held privately with close family.
Who was Murali Krishna?
Krishna was known for his work in Telugu films and was also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and musician.
He was respected for his creative talents.
Family requests privacy
Amid rumors about S Janaki's health, Apsara reassured everyone that her grandmother is doing well and surrounded by loved ones.
She asked people to stop spreading false news and respect their family's privacy during this difficult time.