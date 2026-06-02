Sabrina Carpenter files restraining order against alleged stalker

American singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter has filed a civil harassment restraining order against an alleged stalker, reported ABC News. The 27-year-old Espresso artist accused 31-year-old William Applegate of attempting to break into her home in Los Angeles on May 23 without any invitation or permission. In her declaration, Carpenter said Applegate trespassed onto her neighbor's property to breach the security fencing protecting her home before forcing his way closer to her residence and advancing directly to her front door.

Incident details Details of the incident Carpenter further alleged that Applegate "physically grabbed the lever of my front door and forcefully pushed it down, actively trying to force his way inside my home without any invitation, permission, or consent whatsoever." The petition also stated that after Applegate knocked on Carpenter's door and rang the doorbell, a member of her security team intervened and physically removed him from the premises. However, he still "refused to comply" and remained there until LAPD officers arrived.

Legal proceedings Applegate was arrested following the incident LAPD Detective Peter Doomanis confirmed that Applegate was arrested after the incident for criminal trespass in violation of California Penal Code SS 602(m). This misdemeanor makes it illegal to enter and occupy real property or structures without the owner's consent. Doomanis alleged that Carpenter was "in genuine fear for her personal safety" during the incident and "continues to fear for her safety to this day."

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Stalking behavior Applegate returned to Carpenter's home after being released from jail Despite his arrest, Applegate returned to Carpenter's home on May 24 and 25. Private security guards for Carpenter reported seeing an SUV near her gate with hazard lights activated. One guard, Jorge Lepe, identified Applegate exiting the SUV and sleeping in a parked Toyota Prius for two hours before re-parking his car closer to Carpenter's driveway. Another guard, Hasan Brown, observed Applegate parked near the entrance of Carpenter's home on May 25 for several additional hours before leaving around 3:30pm.

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Family protection Carpenter revealed she fears for her safety The restraining order filed by Carpenter also protects her sister, Sarah, 29, and her partner, George Smith, 26. The singer stated in her declaration that Applegate's conduct has caused her "significant and ongoing fear for my personal safety and the safety of all individuals residing in my home." She described Applegate's alleged attempts to enter her home without consent as "among the most disturbing violations of personal safety and privacy I have ever experienced."