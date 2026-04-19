Sadhvi Sail will represent India at Miss World

Sadhvi Sail from Goa crowned Miss India World 2026

By Isha Sharma 08:52 am Apr 19, 202608:52 am

What's the story

The grand finale of the 61st edition of Femina Miss India was held on Saturday at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar. Sadhvi Sail from Goa was crowned as the Femina Miss India World 2026. She will now represent India at the upcoming Miss World pageant. Rajnandini Pawar from Maharashtra was named the first runner-up, and Sree Advaita G from the Union Territory was the second runner-up.