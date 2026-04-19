Sadhvi Sail from Goa crowned Miss India World 2026
What's the story
The grand finale of the 61st edition of Femina Miss India was held on Saturday at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar. Sadhvi Sail from Goa was crowned as the Femina Miss India World 2026. She will now represent India at the upcoming Miss World pageant. Rajnandini Pawar from Maharashtra was named the first runner-up, and Sree Advaita G from the Union Territory was the second runner-up.
Event highlights
Take a look at the highlights of the grand event
The grand finale was a spectacular celebration of beauty, purpose, and performance. It began with vibrant cultural performances by students from KIIT and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences, setting an energetic tone for the evening. Hosts Maniesh Paul and Sarah Jane Dias guided the audience through this memorable event. The Top 30 state winners demonstrated their confidence and individuality across various rounds, including the introduction and gown rounds.
Twitter Post
Sail spoke to the media after the event
#WATCH | Bhubaneswar | Sadhvi Satish Sail crowned Femina Miss India World 2026— ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2026
She says, "I am feeling very surreal and grateful that we had this opportunity...We all had an amazing time...We want to make the nation proud on the global stage..." pic.twitter.com/u2AtazC0i6
Streaming details
When and where to watch the event
The grand finale was attended by several Bollywood personalities, including actors Neha Dhupia and Zeenat Aman and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. The event will be available for streaming on ZEE5, Times Play, and the Beauty Pageants YouTube channel from May 8. It will also be telecast on Zoom TV on May 8 at 2:00pm.