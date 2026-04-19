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Home / News / Entertainment News / Sadhvi Sail from Goa crowned Miss India World 2026
Sadhvi Sail from Goa crowned Miss India World 2026
Sadhvi Sail will represent India at Miss World

Sadhvi Sail from Goa crowned Miss India World 2026

By Isha Sharma
Apr 19, 2026
08:52 am
What's the story

The grand finale of the 61st edition of Femina Miss India was held on Saturday at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar. Sadhvi Sail from Goa was crowned as the Femina Miss India World 2026. She will now represent India at the upcoming Miss World pageant. Rajnandini Pawar from Maharashtra was named the first runner-up, and Sree Advaita G from the Union Territory was the second runner-up.

Event highlights

Take a look at the highlights of the grand event

The grand finale was a spectacular celebration of beauty, purpose, and performance. It began with vibrant cultural performances by students from KIIT and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences, setting an energetic tone for the evening. Hosts Maniesh Paul and Sarah Jane Dias guided the audience through this memorable event. The Top 30 state winners demonstrated their confidence and individuality across various rounds, including the introduction and gown rounds.

Twitter Post

Sail spoke to the media after the event

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Streaming details

When and where to watch the event

The grand finale was attended by several Bollywood personalities, including actors Neha Dhupia and Zeenat Aman and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. The event will be available for streaming on ZEE5, Times Play, and the Beauty Pageants YouTube channel from May 8. It will also be telecast on Zoom TV on May 8 at 2:00pm.

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