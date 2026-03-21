Sai Dhanshika's 'Yogi Da' is now streaming
Entertainment
Sai Dhanshika's action-packed film Yogi Da is now streaming on Aha Tamil.
The story follows Yogeshwari, a police inspector, who investigates crime and corruption in the city and ends up transferred to Chennai, where she faces off with local don Jawahar Babu.
Cast and crew of the film
Directed and written by Goutham Krishna, the movie is produced by V Senthil Kumar.
The crew includes S KA Boopathi (cinematography), G Sasikumar (editing), G Ganesh Kumar (action), and music by Deepak Dev; songs/music by Jayanthi Ashwamithra.
'Yogi Da' on IMDb
Kabir Duhan Singh plays Jawahar Babu alongside Dhanshika, with Sayaji Shinde in a key role.
Reviews are mixed: IMDb scores it 6.3/10.