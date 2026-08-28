Saif Ali Khan 'would love to' host a TV show
What's the story
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has revealed that he is open to the idea of hosting a television show. He said, in a chat with Variety India, "I would love to host one. It is what we call a revenue stream." "Of late, so many have opened up, and why not? I am not closed to the idea of anything. I would love to do a gig on TV."
Show specifics
Khan's condition for hosting a show
Khan emphasized that he would be interested in hosting a show only if it has an original idea.
He said, "Somebody was talking to me about doing a show once or twice, but it did not work out."
"Perhaps I was not excited or interested enough in that particular offer at that given time. Now, I think it might be the right time."
OTT perspective
His take on the stigma attached to OTT content
Khan also spoke about the stigma attached to film stars looking down upon content made for streaming platforms.
He said, "That's a very age-old conversation that I am supposed to be a Friday mainstream theatrical actor. I never thought like that."
"I am sure some people feel that way, and maybe they are right to feel that way. I can only speak for myself."
Career insights
Khan's thoughts on working in streaming space
Khan added that working on OTT shows has been a rewarding experience. He said, "Working on Sacred Games was epic fun. You never felt that you were making lesser cinema."
On the work front, Khan will next be seen in Haiwaan alongside Akshay Kumar. The Priyadarshan directorial is set to release in theaters on September 11.