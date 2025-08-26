Saif Ali Khan stars in JK Masale's new legacy campaign

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been roped in as the brand ambassador for JK Spices & Food Products, popularly known as JK Masale. The brand has been a trusted name in Indian kitchens for over 67 years. The collaboration was announced recently, and it aims to combine Khan's royal lineage and star power with JK Masale's authenticity and legacy.

Brand statement 'In Saif, we see a reflection of our own journey' A statement from JK Masale said, "In Saif Ali Khan, we see a reflection of our own journey." "His royal lineage, refined persona, and the trust he commands make him a natural fit for a brand like ours." "This partnership goes beyond endorsement; it is a union of legacies, where tradition and modern taste come together."

Growth phase Brand's growth phase and new manufacturing facility in Jaipur The announcement of Khan's association with JK Masale comes at a time when the brand is undergoing a major growth phase. It is setting up a new manufacturing facility in Jaipur, equipped with advanced grinding units, cold storage, and precision packaging. This move aims to blend technology with tradition while maintaining the purity and consistency that JK Masale has always stood for.