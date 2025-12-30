Saif Ali Khan will adapt 'Black River' for big screen?
What's the story
Saif Ali Khan, a voracious reader, recently revealed that he has acquired the rights to Nilanjana Roy's novel Black River for a film adaptation. Speaking to Esquire India, he said, "I love the story so much that I bought the rights to the book." He described the book as "lyrical," "dramatic," and "really poetic." The actor said it was more than just a crime thriller; it was an emotional tale about the murder of a young girl.
Literary passion
'An ode to an India that might not exist anymore...'
Khan added that it is "an ode to an India that might not exist anymore...quite an emotional piece as well." Khan also spoke about his love for literature, especially ghost stories with a literary touch. One of his favorites is Japanese Ghost Stories by Lafcadio Hearn, which he called one of his favorite books. He said, "I love very well-written ghost stories," and went on to describe Hearn's journey from Ireland to Japan and his deep immersion in Japanese culture.
Feminist perspective
Khan's thoughts on 'Pandora's Jar' and Medusa
Another book that left a strong impression on Khan is Pandora's Jar by Natalie Haynes, which offers a feminist reinterpretation of women in Greek mythology. He described it as "a kind of feminist take on all the famous women in Greek myth and history," including figures like Medusa. Discussing Medusa, he said, "She was a beautiful girl, and she was raped in this temple... And she's viewed as a monster." Meanwhile, Khan is currently filming for Haiwaan.