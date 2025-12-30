Saif Ali Khan will adapt 'Black River' for big screen?

Literary passion

Khan added that it is "an ode to an India that might not exist anymore...quite an emotional piece as well." Khan also spoke about his love for literature, especially ghost stories with a literary touch. One of his favorites is Japanese Ghost Stories by Lafcadio Hearn, which he called one of his favorite books. He said, "I love very well-written ghost stories," and went on to describe Hearn's journey from Ireland to Japan and his deep immersion in Japanese culture.