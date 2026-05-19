Saif Ali Khan reveals 'most bizarre' advice from colleague

Advice details

'It was the worst...advice that someone ever gave me'

The actor, who hails from the Pataudi family, said, "I think he was trying to say that it would've spoiled my image and fan following." "It was the worst and most bizarre advice that someone ever gave me." Despite this, Khan went on to have a successful career in Bollywood. His debut film Parampara was released in 1993, although Bekhudi was supposed to launch him but he was replaced after its first schedule.