Saif Ali Khan reveals 'most bizarre' advice from colleague
What's the story
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently opened up about the "worst and most bizarre" advice he received at the beginning of his career. Speaking to News18, he revealed, "I remember that there was a senior actor from a different generation, who told me to not tell anyone that I'm married." "I don't know why he told me so."
Advice details
'It was the worst...advice that someone ever gave me'
The actor, who hails from the Pataudi family, said, "I think he was trying to say that it would've spoiled my image and fan following." "It was the worst and most bizarre advice that someone ever gave me." Despite this, Khan went on to have a successful career in Bollywood. His debut film Parampara was released in 1993, although Bekhudi was supposed to launch him but he was replaced after its first schedule.
Career challenges
'My director had once told me...'
Khan also added, "When I started work, my main ambition was not to be laughed at." "My director had once told me, joote maarenge log...and that when the film would be screened at Chandan...they may laugh at me and hate me and I'll be out of work." The actor is currently in the news for his latest OTT release, Kartavya. Backed by Shah Rukh Khan's production house and directed by Pulkit, the movie also stars Sanjay Mishra and Rasika Duggal.