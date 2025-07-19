Next Article
'Saiyaara' vs 'A Moment to Remember': Are they really similar?
Mohit Suri's new romance "Saiyaara," starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is under fire for allegedly copying the Korean movie "A Moment to Remember."
Both films center on a young woman dealing with early-onset Alzheimer's, and fans have noticed the storylines are strikingly alike.
Still, "Saiyaara" is pulling in positive reviews and holding strong at the box office.
'Saiyaara' is said to be similar to 'A Moment to Remember'
Reddit users have been quick to point out moments where "Saiyaara" mirrors the Korean original—like scenes of memory loss confusion and family drama.
Even with these plagiarism talks swirling online, viewers seem drawn to its take on chasing dreams and love through tough times, keeping the film's momentum going.