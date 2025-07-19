'Saiyaara' vs 'A Moment to Remember': Are they really similar? Entertainment Jul 19, 2025

Mohit Suri's new romance "Saiyaara," starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is under fire for allegedly copying the Korean movie "A Moment to Remember."

Both films center on a young woman dealing with early-onset Alzheimer's, and fans have noticed the storylines are strikingly alike.

Still, "Saiyaara" is pulling in positive reviews and holding strong at the box office.