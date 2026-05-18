Saiyami Kher wraps Vikram Phadnis's film, pens emotional note

Actor Saiyami Kher recently wrapped up the shooting of Vikram Phadnis's upcoming untitled film. The project also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin , Viineet Kumar Siingh , Maniesh Paul, and Suchitra Pillai in pivotal roles. Taking to Instagram , Kher penned an emotional note reflecting on her experience with the film.

Emotional note 'As actors...we hope for parts that move us' In her post, Kher wrote, "As actors, we spend so much of our lives hoping for parts that move us, challenge us, and stay with us long after the film ends." "And somehow, I've been incredibly lucky that some truly special filmmakers have trusted me with author-backed roles in films Choked, 8am Metro, Ghoomer, Mirzya ... and now this one."

Director's involvement Kher lauded Phadnis's involvement in every detail of the film Kher also lauded Phadnis's involvement in every detail of the film. She wrote, "This (untitled) film is especially close to my heart because @vikramphadnis thought I was worthy of being part of something so personal to him." "He has made it with so much honesty and love. I have never seen a director who is so deeply involved in every tiny detail." "So happy to work with good human beings. A rarity these days."

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Team appreciation Kher also thanked cinematographer Jay Oza Kher also thanked cinematographer Jay Oza for his dedication to the project. She further praised her co-stars Bhasin and Siingh as "secure and giving actors." The actor added that she had always wanted to work with both of them on a "meaningful" film. She concluded her note by thanking everyone involved in the film for the memories and experiences she gained during its production.

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