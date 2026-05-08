Salman-Priyanka's 'Salaam-e-Ishq' is getting a sequel

Nikkhil Advani , who helmed the 2007 romantic anthology Salaam-e-Ishq, is reportedly working on a sequel. Per Variety India, the new film will feature three couples whose lives are connected by destiny and love. The original featured an ensemble cast including Salman Khan , Priyanka Chopra Jonas , John Abraham , Vidya Balan, Govinda, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Akshaye Khanna, and Sohail Khan.

Plot details What to expect from the sequel The sequel, titled Salaam-e-Ishq 2, will delve into the complexities of modern love and relationships. The film will tackle issues like commitment problems, societal expectations, and personal conflicts. Advani is reportedly planning to cast a multi-generational ensemble for the sequel, just like in the original film.

Music reunion Original music trio will also return The musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who composed the memorable soundtrack for Salaam-e-Ishq, will also be returning for the sequel. The original film's music album featured hit songs like Dil Kya Kare, Mera Dil, Tenu Leke, and Saiyaan Re. Advani is currently writing the script for Salaam-e-Ishq 2 and plans to start production early next year.

Advertisement

Career shift Advani's recent historical drama will stream on Prime Video Salaam-e-Ishq 2 will mark Advani's return to the romance genre after over a decade. His recent projects have largely been high-stakes action and historical dramas like Batla House, Vedaa, Mumbai Diaries, and Freedom at Midnight. His next venture is also a historical drama on freedom fighters titled The Revolutionaries, which will release on Prime Video later this year.

Advertisement