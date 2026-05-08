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Home / News / Entertainment News / Salman-Priyanka's 'Salaam-e-Ishq' is getting a sequel
Salman-Priyanka's 'Salaam-e-Ishq' is getting a sequel
'Salaam-e-Ishq' is getting a sequel

Salman-Priyanka's 'Salaam-e-Ishq' is getting a sequel

By Shreya Mukherjee
May 08, 2026
02:29 pm
What's the story

Nikkhil Advani, who helmed the 2007 romantic anthology Salaam-e-Ishq, is reportedly working on a sequel. Per Variety India, the new film will feature three couples whose lives are connected by destiny and love. The original featured an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, John Abraham, Vidya Balan, Govinda, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Akshaye Khanna, and Sohail Khan.

Plot details

What to expect from the sequel

The sequel, titled Salaam-e-Ishq 2, will delve into the complexities of modern love and relationships. The film will tackle issues like commitment problems, societal expectations, and personal conflicts. Advani is reportedly planning to cast a multi-generational ensemble for the sequel, just like in the original film.

Music reunion

Original music trio will also return

The musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who composed the memorable soundtrack for Salaam-e-Ishq, will also be returning for the sequel. The original film's music album featured hit songs like Dil Kya Kare, Mera Dil, Tenu Leke, and Saiyaan Re. Advani is currently writing the script for Salaam-e-Ishq 2 and plans to start production early next year.

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Career shift

Advani's recent historical drama will stream on Prime Video

Salaam-e-Ishq 2 will mark Advani's return to the romance genre after over a decade. His recent projects have largely been high-stakes action and historical dramas like Batla House, Vedaa, Mumbai Diaries, and Freedom at Midnight. His next venture is also a historical drama on freedom fighters titled The Revolutionaries, which will release on Prime Video later this year.

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Franchise revival

Why did Advani wait so long to make the sequel?

Despite Salaam-e-Ishq's box office failure in 2007, the film has since gained a cult following for its emotional depth and chart-topping music. While speaking to Variety India earlier, Advani expressed his eagerness to revisit the franchise even though the original was "almost a death blow" to his career. "It's a good time for a (Salaam-e-Ishq) franchise. It's primarily because I know the mistakes I made," he had said last month.

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