Salim Khan recovering after minor brain hemorrhage; ventilator support needed

Legendary Bollywood writer Salim Khan (90) is recovering in Mumbai after a minor brain hemorrhage. He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on February 17, but doctors say he's now stable and could be taken off the ventilator by tomorrow. A recent medical procedure helped, and no surgery was needed.

Doctors performed a DSA scan Khan came in with high blood pressure and some jerks before being hospitalized. Doctors performed a DSA scan which stabilized things, though he's still on a ventilator for now.

Dr. Parkar shared, "He is fine. He is stable... By tomorrow, he will be off the ventilator." Given his age, recovery might take a bit longer.

Family and friends have visited him Salim Khan's family—including Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, Helen, and Salma Khan—have all visited him at the hospital.

Friends from the industry like Javed Akhtar (his longtime writing partner) and Sanjay Dutt also stopped by to check in.