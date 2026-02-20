LOADING...
Salim Khan's family stops hospital from sharing health updates

By Apoorva Rastogi
Feb 20, 2026
11:37 am
The Khan family has reportedly instructed Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai to refrain from issuing any further updates on the health of legendary screenwriter Salim Khan. The veteran writer was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, after suffering a minor brain hemorrhage. He is currently stable but remains on ventilator support. A source close to the family told Variety India that "health is a private matter."

The source further revealed that Salman Khan and his family were unhappy with Dr. Jalil Parkar's public statement about Khan's health. "Salman and his family were displeased with the doctor's public statement and have clearly conveyed to the authorities that they do not want any further details disclosed," the source said. The hospital has reportedly agreed to the family's request for confidentiality, despite its usual practice of sharing regular updates about high-profile celebrity patients.

The source also added that the family wants to avoid any sort of "unnecessary speculation or media scrutiny" surrounding Khan's condition. "It can be understandable that there is immense public interest in Salim Saab's well-being, but medical information is a confidential matter." "The family wants to avoid any unnecessary speculation or media scrutiny surrounding Salim Khan's condition," the source added.

Meanwhile, Chitrangada Singh recently shared an update on the legendary writer's health. In an interview with IANS, the Bollywood actor said that Khan was doing well and wished him a speedy recovery. Singh is co-starring in Galwan with Salman. Prior to this, Dr. Parkar had given a detailed health update about the veteran writer. "A procedure called DSA was done this morning. No surgery was required. He is still on a ventilator," he said in an official statement.

