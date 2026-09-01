Salmaan reveals 'I'm Game' hidden fantasy element before theatrical release

I'm Game follows Dan John, a gambler who relies on an algorithm, until things start going sideways.

Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, the cast includes Antony Varghese Pepe, Kayadu Lohar, and Mysskin.

Dulquer teased that Dan's bratty character and the secret fantasy angle will surprise fans: The trailer of I'm Game didn't reveal the film's surprise core concept involving fantasy elements.