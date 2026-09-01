Salmaan reveals 'I'm Game' hidden fantasy element before theatrical release
Entertainment
Dulquer Salmaan just dropped a cool reveal: his new film I'm Game has a hidden fantasy element that the trailer kept under wraps to preserve the theatrical experience.
The movie hits screens on September 3, 2026.
Hidhayath directs 'I'm Game' gambler plot
I'm Game follows Dan John, a gambler who relies on an algorithm, until things start going sideways.
Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, the cast includes Antony Varghese Pepe, Kayadu Lohar, and Mysskin.
Dulquer teased that Dan's bratty character and the secret fantasy angle will surprise fans: The trailer of I'm Game didn't reveal the film's surprise core concept involving fantasy elements.