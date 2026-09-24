Salmaan was 1st choice for Sanjay's debut film 'Sigma'
Entertainment
Dulquer Salmaan was initially approached for Sigma, the debut film from Jason Sanjay.
Sanjay recently shared that he pitched the story to Dulquer in Chennai and they had a great chat, but busy schedules meant it didn't work out.
Kishan replaces Salmaan in 'Sigma'
Sanjay said he really values Dulquer's feedback and hopes they can team up someday. With Dulquer unavailable, Sundeep Kishan stepped in as the lead.
Sigma is now all set for release on October 2, and it marks Jason Sanjay's first film.