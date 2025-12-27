Court summons Salman Khan in 'misleading' pan masala ad case

A consumer court in Rajasthan's Kota has summoned Bollywood actor Salman Khan over a complaint related to a " misleading" pan masala advertisement . The court has also ordered a forensic examination of his signature on the power of attorney submitted on his behalf. The next hearing is scheduled for January 20, reported PTI.

Complaint details Allegations of misleading advertisement and forged documents Advocate Indra Mohan Singh Honey, a BJP leader, filed the complaint on October 15. He alleged that Rajshree Pan Masala and Khan misled consumers by promoting pan masala as "saffron-infused cardamom" and saffron-infused pan masala. He questioned how saffron, which costs around ₹4L per kilogram, could be in a pan masala pouch priced at ₹5.

Signature dispute Court orders forensic examination of Khan's signature During the previous hearing on December 9, Singh raised objections to Khan's signature on the power of attorney and the reply filed before the court. He demanded an investigation, alleging discrepancies in the signatures. Then, on Friday, the consumer court ordered a forensic science laboratory (FSL) examination of the signature and directed Khan to appear personally at the next hearing.