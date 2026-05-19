Salman assures fans 'alone and lonely' post wasn't about him

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently caused a stir on social media with his cryptic post about loneliness. The actor's note sparked speculation among fans, leading to concerns that he might be dealing with personal issues. However, in a recent update, Khan clarified that the post was not about him and revealed that even his mother, Salma Khan, was worried after seeing the online reactions.

Post details 'How can I be alone...' Following the widespread speculation, Khan took to social media to clarify his earlier post. He wrote, "Arre yaar Mai apne bare mai nahi baat kar raha tha. How can I be alone when I have such a large amazing family n friends n how can I be lonely when I have u guys, your wishes n Duas I would be the biggest na shukra ever (sic)." "Iss baar...breaking news bana diya,Mummy pooch rahi hai, Kya hua Beta? Chill maro yaar."

Original post What did Khan write in his original post? Khan's original post, which sparked the speculation, featured a shirtless picture of him. In the caption, he wrote about the difference between being "alone" and "lonely." The actor explained that being alone is a choice while being lonely means nobody wants to be with you. This cryptic message led fans to wonder if it was hinting at something deeper.

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