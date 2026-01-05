Salman to collaborate with Raj & DK for action-comedy?
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is in talks with the acclaimed director duo Raj Nidimoru & Krishna DK for an action-comedy film, reported Pinkvilla. The discussions are still in their early stages, with sources revealing that the project will showcase Khan in a new light while staying true to his on-screen persona. However, no final decision has been made yet.
Project details
'The Family Man' creators want to make the film grand
The source told Pinkvilla, "Salman Khan has heard the basic idea and has shown interest in it." "It's an action-comedy, but it will also present Khan in a slightly different space. However, he is yet to give his final nod to the project." The report further added that if everything goes as planned, the film could start shooting by late 2026.
Current project
Meanwhile, Khan is busy with 'Battle of Galwan'
While the talks for this new project are underway, Khan is busy promoting his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan. The war drama, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan Films, stars Khan and Chitrangada Singh in lead roles. Based on true events from the June 2020 clash between Indian soldiers and Chinese PLA troops in Ladakh, it will hit theaters on April 17, 2026.