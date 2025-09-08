'Whose career have I destroyed?': Salman gets real on 'BB19'
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently addressed accusations of sabotaging people's careers during an episode of Bigg Boss 19. When Shehnaaz Gill asked him to allow her brother Shehbaz Badesha into the house on Sunday's episode, she praised him for helping many in the industry. To this, Khan replied, "Maine kahan banaye hain kisi ki career (When have I ever made someone's career)?" "Career banane waala toh upar waala hai (The one who makes careers is God)."
Career sabotage
'People claim I've ruined so many careers...'
Khan further said, "Laanchan bhi daala hai ki kitno ke dubaaye hai. Specially dubaane waale toh mere haath mein hai hi nahi (People have even mocked me, saying I've ruined so many careers. But honestly, that's not even in my hands)." "These days, it's become a trend to say, 'Oh, he'll finish someone's career.' Tell me whose career have I destroyed? And if I ever do, it'll be my own."
Career highlights
On the work front for Khan
Bhai of Bollywood has been accused of sabotaging the careers of singer Arijit Singh and actor Vivek Oberoi. Recently, Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap also leveled grave allegations against Khan. "He's the father of the star system in Bollywood," claimed Kashyap. Khan is currently busy with his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China. He also has Kick 2 with Sajid Nadiadwala in the pipeline.