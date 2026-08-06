What's the jewelry cheating case involving Salman Khan, sister Alvira?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Salman Khan, along with his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and directors of a jewelry company, has been summoned by a Chandigarh court in connection with a cheating complaint. The complaint was filed by businessman Arun Gupta, who alleged he was misled into investing in a Being Human jewelry showroom based on false promises. The accused have been asked to appear on October 5.
Complaint details
Gupta alleged he was misled into investing
Gupta alleged he was persuaded to invest nearly ₹3cr in a Being Human jewelry showroom in Manimajra after false promises about the business.
He claimed to have spent around ₹1cr on setting up the showroom and fulfilling all contractual obligations but did not receive the promised support from Style and Content Jewellery Private Limited (SCJPL) once the showroom became operational.
Supply disruption
Store supplying Being Human jewelry has been closed since 2020
Gupta further alleged that the store responsible for supplying Being Human jewelry had been closed since February 2020, causing disruptions in inventory and severe losses for his business.
He also accused six individuals associated with SCJPL of misrepresenting the business opportunity to him, per NDTV.
Apparently, he was promised that Khan would inaugurate the business, but brother-in-law-actor Aayush Sharma did.
The company has previously denied these allegations, maintaining that Khan had no direct involvement in the 2018 agreement with Gupta.
Company defense
SCJPL denied allegations, maintaining Khan had no direct involvement
SCJPL clarified that the Salman Khan Foundation licensed the Being Human brand to SCJPL in 2015, and managing the jewelry business was solely their responsibility.
The matter will be heard on October 5, when all accused parties are expected to respond to these allegations before the Chandigarh district court.