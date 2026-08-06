What's the jewelry cheating case involving Salman Khan, sister Alvira? 

Gupta further alleged that the store responsible for supplying Being Human jewelry had been closed since February 2020, causing disruptions in inventory and severe losses for his business.

He also accused six individuals associated with SCJPL of misrepresenting the business opportunity to him, per NDTV.

Apparently, he was promised that Khan would inaugurate the business, but brother-in-law-actor Aayush Sharma did.

The company has previously denied these allegations, maintaining that Khan had no direct involvement in the 2018 agreement with Gupta.