Salman Khan begins shooting for Vamshi Paidipally-Dil Raju's next
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has officially begun shooting for his upcoming film, tentatively titled SVC63, directed by Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally. The project was launched with a traditional pooja ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday, April 22. This marks the first collaboration between Khan and Paidipally, creating a lot of buzz since its announcement.
Star appearances
Nayanthara also makes her 1st appearance
The makers shared a glimpse of the pooja ceremony on social media, which featured Khan's iconic dialogue, "Swagath nahi karoge hamara," playing in the background. The video also showed South superstar Nayanthara making her first appearance on the film's set in a black co-ord set. The film marks her debut with Khan.
Director's background
Know more about Paidipally
Paidipally is known for his work in the Telugu film industry, having directed films like Munna, Brindavanam, Yevadu, Maharshi, and Varisu. He has worked with stars such as Prabhas, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, and Vijay. The film is being backed by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations. It is touted to be a high-octane action drama.
Other ventures
Khan's other upcoming projects
Apart from SVC63, Khan is also gearing up for the release of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace (formerly titled Battle of Galwan), directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China and stars Chitrangada Singh opposite him. Meanwhile, SVC63 will hit theaters in 2027.