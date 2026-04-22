Salman Khan begins shooting for Vamshi Paidipally-Dil Raju's next 

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has officially begun shooting for his upcoming film, tentatively titled SVC63, directed by Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally. The project was launched with a traditional pooja ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday, April 22. This marks the first collaboration between Khan and Paidipally, creating a lot of buzz since its announcement.

Star appearances Nayanthara also makes her 1st appearance The makers shared a glimpse of the pooja ceremony on social media, which featured Khan's iconic dialogue, "Swagath nahi karoge hamara," playing in the background. The video also showed South superstar Nayanthara making her first appearance on the film's set in a black co-ord set. The film marks her debut with Khan.

Director's background Know more about Paidipally Paidipally is known for his work in the Telugu film industry, having directed films like Munna, Brindavanam, Yevadu, Maharshi, and Varisu. He has worked with stars such as Prabhas, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, and Vijay. The film is being backed by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations. It is touted to be a high-octane action drama.

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