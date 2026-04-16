'Maatrubhumi': Salman Khan firm on theatrical-only release

Actor Salman Khan has reportedly dismissed the idea of a direct-to-OTT release for his upcoming film Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film, inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, was earlier speculated to skip cinemas and premiere on a streaming platform. However, reports suggest that both Khan and Lakhia are keen on a theatrical release for their patriotic war drama.

Theatrical commitment 'It's a film for the big screen' Bollywood Hungama reported that Khan and Lakhia are committed to a theatrical release for Maatrubhumi. The portal quoted a source saying, "Salman continues to be a mega star and he has mounted Maatrubhumi on a grand scale. It's a film for the big screen and hence, he and director Apoorva Lakhia are committed to releasing the film theatrically once the issues surrounding the film are resolved."

Certification process 'Film that releases on streaming also goes through certification process' The report also clarified that even if Maatrubhumi were to skip a theatrical release, it would still need to go through the certification process. "There's a general misconception...that there's no censorship on OTT. Hence, they feel that if Salman Khan opts to skip a theatrical release, he'll be able to drop the film on OTT without any problem. However, that's not how it works." "Every film that releases directly on streaming platforms also goes through the certification process."

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