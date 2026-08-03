'One bathroom...50-60 people': Salman opens up on life in jail

Khan has been to jail or custody four times, totaling about 18 days in prison.

His sentences are mainly related to the 1998 blackbuck and chinkara poaching cases, per Hindustan Times.

In a 2008 interview with Koel Puri, he had said he was "chilling" during his time in jail, adding that the only tension was regarding the bathroom facilities.

"When you know you haven't done it, you go in head high," he had said.