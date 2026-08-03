'One bathroom...50-60 people': Salman opens up on life in jail
What's the story
Bollywood actor Salman Khan recently opened up about his time in jail during a special appearance on the reality show Alliance. Speaking to the contestants, he described the cramped conditions of prison life, saying, "In such a small area, there are 50-60-70 people there... one bathroom." The show features his brother Sohail Khan as a contestant.
Khan's experience
Khan recalls horrific experience
Khan revealed, "Bohot saalon pehle jab jail gaya tha toh [Many years ago when I was in jail] we had bars in front of us."
"In such a small area, there are 50-60-70 people there... one bathroom, Indian-style commode, kabhi chhipkali hain [there were lizards] and more than that ***t is filled all the way till here [high up]."
Jail terms
Khan's multiple jail stays
Khan has been to jail or custody four times, totaling about 18 days in prison.
His sentences are mainly related to the 1998 blackbuck and chinkara poaching cases, per Hindustan Times.
In a 2008 interview with Koel Puri, he had said he was "chilling" during his time in jail, adding that the only tension was regarding the bathroom facilities.
"When you know you haven't done it, you go in head high," he had said.
Emotional revelation
Earlier, Sohail opened up about childhood sexual abuse
Sohail, meanwhile, recently made an emotional confession on the same show.
He revealed that he was sexually harassed as a child but didn't tell anyone until he grew up.
"I was sexually harassed by somebody when I was young and I kept that within me for years," he said. "When I grew up and became an adult, I confided in my father."
Family response
How his father reacted to his revelation
Sohail further shared how his father, writer Salim Khan, reacted to this revelation.
"I told him, 'Daddy, this happened to me.' He said, 'Beta, tune itne saalon tak apne andar rakha isse (Son, you kept this inside you for so many years).'"
"I said, 'I am so sorry, but I was so embarrassed to say it.' I was not at fault, but I felt ashamed."
Show details
All about 'Alliance'
Alliance is a reality competition show that started streaming on Prime Video earlier this year.
The show, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, features celebrity contestants from television, films, digital content, and sports backgrounds.
They compete in physically and mentally challenging tasks while forming and breaking alliances to survive the game.