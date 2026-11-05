Salman Khan suddenly decided to sing 'Teri Sexy Beauty': Composer
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan surprised fans on Wednesday by releasing a new song, Teri Sexy Beauty, from his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. What's more, the song was voiced by the superstar himself. The track was composed and written by Sajid Ali Khan. Interestingly, Sajid revealed that the song was originally created a year ago and that Khan had initially wanted to change its lyrics due to the film's patriotic theme.
Lyrics dilemma
Khan wanted to change lyrics
Speaking to Mid-Day from Dubai, Sajid said, "After I composed Teri Sexy Beauty, I sang it to Salman bhai. But he said that it could not go in Maatrubhumi as the film had a patriotic theme."
"So, he told me to change the lyrics. I requested him not to do that as the song's charm lies in them."
Ultimately, however, Khan decided to not only keep the track but sing it himself. He told Sajid the change suddenly last week.
Song details
Khan's return to playback singing
The song also features Chitrangda Singh and is a jazzy number that blends romance, dance, and a generous dose of masti.
The track was released on November 4 with a note saying, "Love, masti and a little madness take center stage in Teri Sexy Beauty."
This marks Khan's return to playback singing after 11 years; his last singing credits include Hangover from Kick (2014) and Main Hoon Hero Tera from Hero (2015).
Career updates
Other projects in the pipeline for Khan
Apart from his musical endeavors, Khan is also busy with other projects. He was last seen in Sikandar (2025) and has another film in the pipeline with Vamshi Paidipally, reportedly titled Monster. The film will co-star Nayanthara and is scheduled for an Eid release next year.
Meanwhile, he continues to host Bigg Boss 20, which premiered on September 6. The show streams on JioHotstar at 9:00pm before airing on Colors TV at 10:30pm.