Salman Khan suddenly decided to sing 'Teri Sexy Beauty': Composer 

Speaking to Mid-Day from Dubai, Sajid said, "After I composed Teri Sexy Beauty, I sang it to Salman bhai. But he said that it could not go in Maatrubhumi as the film had a patriotic theme."

"So, he told me to change the lyrics. I requested him not to do that as the song's charm lies in them."

Ultimately, however, Khan decided to not only keep the track but sing it himself. He told Sajid the change suddenly last week.