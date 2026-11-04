'Teri Sexy Beauty': Salman Khan voices jazzy number from 'Maatrubhumi'

The song, composed by Sajid Khan and penned by him as well, is a fun romantic track. The lyrics are quirky and playful, with Khan singing about being a fan of someone's beauty.

The music programming was done by Sajid Masood, Viplove Rajdeo, and Rhythm Ratta at Taaleem Studio.

Muskaan is also credited as the singer alongside Khan. It is a Himesh Reshammiya musical.