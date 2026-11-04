'Teri Sexy Beauty': Salman Khan voices jazzy number from 'Maatrubhumi'
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has returned to singing for the upcoming film Maatrubhumi. The song, titled Teri Sexy Beauty, was released on Wednesday morning and features actor Chitrangda Singh in a glamorous avatar. This is not the first time Khan has lent his voice to a track; he has previously sung Hangover, Pyaar Karona, and Main Hoon Hero Tera.
Song details
More about the track 'Teri Sexy Beauty'
The song, composed by Sajid Khan and penned by him as well, is a fun romantic track. The lyrics are quirky and playful, with Khan singing about being a fan of someone's beauty.
The music programming was done by Sajid Masood, Viplove Rajdeo, and Rhythm Ratta at Taaleem Studio.
Muskaan is also credited as the singer alongside Khan. It is a Himesh Reshammiya musical.
Social media buzz
Khan announced the song's release with a cheeky post
Khan took to X/Twitter to announce the release of Teri Sexy Beauty. His cheeky caption, which hinted at the song's lyrics and early morning flight references, sparked curiosity among fans.
The video shows Khan having a blast in a music studio as he records the track. He is also seen dancing with Singh and his boys in glimpses from Maatrubhumi.
The track has a jazzy vibe and funny lyrics, and it came out at 5:12am today.
Film details
Here's everything to know about 'Maatrubhumi'
Khan's upcoming film was initially announced as Battle of Galwan but has since been renamed Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace.
The Apoorva Lakhia directorial is currently in the post-production stage and has reportedly undergone several changes since it was first announced.
The makers revealed the new title in March, after which reports suggested that the film's climax and Khan's character arc had been reworked.
Release date
When is 'Maatrubhumi' releasing?
Maatrubhumi was originally slated for a theatrical release on April 17, 2026. However, it missed its release date as the makers continued working on the film's storyline and overall presentation. The new release date is yet to be announced.
The film also stars Singh as Khan's wife and is reportedly inspired by the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley.