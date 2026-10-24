Why is Salman Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' still stuck?
What's the story
Salman Khan's upcoming war drama, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, is still awaiting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), reported Mid-Day. A source told the outlet, "At the first screening, they had a few suggestions for the film that sees Salman as an army officer." "The makers reshot parts of the movie as per their recommendations." "Since then, there has been complete silence from the MoD."
Certification delay
'The makers were hoping that the matter would be resolved...'
The lack of an NOC from the MoD is delaying the film's certification process with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
The source added, "As Salman plays a soldier in the Indian Army in the movie, the makers have to follow strict regulations and approval processes before its release."
"The makers were hoping that the matter would be resolved soon, so that they could then apply for the CBFC certificate."
Release delay
Makers cannot lock release date for film
The delay in obtaining the NOC has also left the makers unable to lock a theatrical release date for Maatrubhumi.
The source said, "They cannot secure a release date even for next year, unless they get the NOC from the MoD."
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi was originally titled Battle of Galwan.
It is based on the 2020 India-China clash in the Galwan Valley.