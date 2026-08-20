Vijay Vikram calls Salman Khan 'integral' part of 'Bigg Boss'
What's the story
Vijay Vikram Singh, who has been the voice of Bigg Boss for several seasons, recently spoke about superstar Salman Khan's role in the show. He called Khan an "integral" part of Bigg Boss and said it is "very difficult" to imagine the show without him. In an interview with IANS, he shared his thoughts on Khan's connection with the audience through his long-standing association with the reality show.
Host's importance
'If you don't hear this tomorrow afternoon...'
Singh said, "No, no, I can be totally separated."
"If you don't hear this tomorrow afternoon at 12 o'clock, then also your life will go on."
"If Mr. Khan is not there, then it is (im)possible (to go ahead) with the show."
He added that while Bigg Boss can continue without any one individual, Khan's long-standing association with the show has made him an integral part of its identity and connection with the audience.
Show comparison
Singh draws parallel with Rohit Shetty's association with 'KKK'
Singh further said, "So, Salman, sir, is an integral part of the show. And without him, it is very difficult to imagine the show now."
He also drew a parallel with Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK) and Rohit Shetty's association with it.
"Like, it is very difficult to imagine Khatron Ke Khiladi without Rohit Shetty sir," he added.