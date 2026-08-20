Vijay Vikram calls Salman Khan 'integral' part of 'Bigg Boss'

Singh said, "No, no, I can be totally separated."

"If you don't hear this tomorrow afternoon at 12 o'clock, then also your life will go on."

"If Mr. Khan is not there, then it is (im)possible (to go ahead) with the show."

He added that while Bigg Boss can continue without any one individual, Khan's long-standing association with the show has made him an integral part of its identity and connection with the audience.