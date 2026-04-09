'Sanam Bewafa': Salman Khan-starrer set to re-release in theaters

Salman Khan 's 1991 film Sanam Bewafa is set to return to the big screen on Friday, April 10, Bollywood Hungama confirmed. The re-release comes after a successful trend of bringing back classic films to theaters, which started gaining momentum in 2024 and peaked with Sanam Teri Kasam's record-breaking run as the highest-grossing re-release in 2025.

Strategic timing 'Sanam Bewafa' to fill in the gap The re-release of Sanam Bewafa comes at a time when other films like Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Bhooth Bangla are in the mix. A trade source told the outlet, "With Dhurandhar: The Revenge slowing down and Bhooth Bangla being pushed ahead by a week, there's space for Sanam Bewafa, and hence, the release date is ideal."

Screening details Where to watch 'Sanam Bewafa' The film's re-release will start in select cities like Hyderabad, Indore, and Jalgaon. However, trade sources suggest that more theaters across India will soon join the list of venues screening this action-packed entertainer. In Hyderabad, for instance, AMB Gachibowli, a popular multiplex, will screen the film in its all-recliner MB Luxe screen.

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