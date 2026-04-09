'Sanam Bewafa': Salman Khan-starrer set to re-release in theaters
What's the story
Salman Khan's 1991 film Sanam Bewafa is set to return to the big screen on Friday, April 10, Bollywood Hungama confirmed. The re-release comes after a successful trend of bringing back classic films to theaters, which started gaining momentum in 2024 and peaked with Sanam Teri Kasam's record-breaking run as the highest-grossing re-release in 2025.
Strategic timing
'Sanam Bewafa' to fill in the gap
The re-release of Sanam Bewafa comes at a time when other films like Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Bhooth Bangla are in the mix. A trade source told the outlet, "With Dhurandhar: The Revenge slowing down and Bhooth Bangla being pushed ahead by a week, there's space for Sanam Bewafa, and hence, the release date is ideal."
Screening details
Where to watch 'Sanam Bewafa'
The film's re-release will start in select cities like Hyderabad, Indore, and Jalgaon. However, trade sources suggest that more theaters across India will soon join the list of venues screening this action-packed entertainer. In Hyderabad, for instance, AMB Gachibowli, a popular multiplex, will screen the film in its all-recliner MB Luxe screen.
Film history
More about the film
Sanam Bewafa is notable for being the only film in which Khan played a character named Salman. It was also the debut of Chandni and featured actors like Danny Denzongpa, Pran, Puneet Issar, and Jagdeep. The film was the first collaboration between Khan and director Saawan Kumar Tak; they later worked on Chaand Kaa Tukdaa (1994) and Saawan... The Love Season (2006).