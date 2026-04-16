Salman Khan to begin shooting for Vamsi Paidipally's next soon
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to start shooting for his next film with director Vamsi Paidipally in Mumbai on Saturday, April 18, confirmed 123 Telugu. The female lead of the film, Nayanthara, was recently announced by the makers. A retro-themed song will be shot first at a specially built house set, with the schedule running until May 4.
Ongoing projects
Meanwhile, Khan is also busy with 'Maatrubhumi'
Apart from this upcoming project, Khan is also busy with his war drama Maatrubhumi (previously titled Battle of Galwan). Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film co-stars Chitrangada Singh. The team has been reshooting parts of the film in Mumbai since February 2026, with around 40 days of additional work scheduled. A new Chinese-language song by Himesh Reshammiya will be added to the narrative.
Film announcement
Everything we know about the upcoming film
On March 30, Khan shared a photo with Paidipally and announced that their film would go on floors in April. The production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations also confirmed the collaboration with Khan. They wrote, "#SalmanKhan - A Phenomenon who has delivered countless moments of celebration to audiences across the world." "Now joins hands with our very own, dearest blockbuster filmmaker #VamshiPaidipally for #SVC63 #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm goes on floors this April... destined for glory."