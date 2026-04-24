Salman Khan's untitled film with Vamshi Paidipally sets Eid release

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has confirmed that his upcoming film with director Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju will be released on Eid 2027. The announcement was made on Instagram , where the actor shared a behind-the-scenes video from the mahurat ceremony of the film's shoot in Mumbai. This untitled project is currently referred to as SVC63 and it also stars Nayanthara .

New pairing 'SVC63' marks 1st collaboration between Khan and Nayanthara The film marks the first collaboration between Khan and Nayanthara. In the shared video, both actors can be seen arriving for the grand pooja ceremony. While Nayanthara opted for a black jumpsuit, Khan was seen in a black T-shirt and jeans. The video also features them greeting the crew before taking their ceremonial first shot.

Social media buzz Khan's post sparks excitement among fans Khan took to Instagram to share the video, writing, "Thoda durr ki sochna chahiye (Have to think for the future too)." "That's why announced Eid... Don't Worry iss wali ka bhi bataenge (will tell you about this one too), when the time is right... Patience, thoda sa sabar." One fan commented, "Wait & watch My Bhai is coming," while another gushed, "We are waiting for your massive comeback bhaijaan."

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Production insights Film to be large-scale commercial entertainer The film is being developed as a big-budget commercial entertainer, with extensive shooting schedules planned across multiple locations. Industry insiders suggest that visual effects will play a major role in the film, following the trend of recent big-budget theatrical releases. The makers have not confirmed the full cast yet.

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