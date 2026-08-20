Salman Khan, Dil Raju's upcoming film called 'The Monster'
What's the story
Salman Khan's upcoming collaboration with producer Dil Raju is titled The Monster, according to Variety. The action entertainer, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, is a pan-India project with Nayanthara opposite Khan. It is currently targeting Eid 2027 for its worldwide theatrical release.
Production details
Title yet to be officially announced
The Monster is being presented by Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations.
While the title hasn't been officially announced yet, it is understood to have been locked for the film as production continues.
The film marks Paidipally's Hindi directorial debut after his successful Telugu films Oopiri, Maharshi, and Varisu.
Release date
Film targeting Eid 2027 release
The Monster is currently eyeing a worldwide theatrical release on Eid 2027.
The production is likely to continue in the coming months, with the makers planning a bigger promotional campaign closer to the official title and first-look reveal.
Raju had earlier said that Khan's film is being mounted on a grand scale, with the team hoping to wrap up shooting by October.