Salman, the singer, is back! Superstar to record single soon

New venture

'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' will be his first production

Once the superstar's schedule frees up, he will be contacting Garg to record the track. Before this, Khan has lent his voice to songs like Main Hoon Hero Tera, Hangover, and Jee Rahe The Hum. Garg is also excited about his debut film production, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa. The movie will feature eight songs, which Garg sees as an opportunity to fulfill his dream of producing musicals. He described the love story as "intense."