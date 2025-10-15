Salman, the singer, is back! Superstar to record single soon
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to lend his voice for a single, confirmed music producer Anshul Garg. The owner of Play DMF label revealed that the project is in the pipeline and will commence after Khan completes filming for Battle of Galwan. Garg told Mid-Day, "We have been in talks to record a single for some time...He has loved a couple of songs which I have composed."
New venture
'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' will be his first production
Once the superstar's schedule frees up, he will be contacting Garg to record the track. Before this, Khan has lent his voice to songs like Main Hoon Hero Tera, Hangover, and Jee Rahe The Hum. Garg is also excited about his debut film production, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa. The movie will feature eight songs, which Garg sees as an opportunity to fulfill his dream of producing musicals. He described the love story as "intense."
Global ventures
Collaboration with Selena Gomez fell through
Garg has previously worked with several international artists, including Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred (Guli Mata) and French artist Tayc (Yimmy Yimmy). One of his much-talked-about collaborations was with pop sensation Selena Gomez for a fusion song in 2024. However, the project didn't materialize due to issues with Gomez's management team. Garg said, "We shortlisted the song and she dubbed for it...But when the news of our collaboration came out, her management team was upset about it...That is on hold."