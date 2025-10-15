'Monster' on Netflix: Ed Gein story not as popular as 'Dahmer'

After debuting with 4.1 million daily views, Monster's numbers dropped to 2.9 million per day during October 13-19, 2025—a dip similar to what happened with Murphy's The Menendez Story last year. By comparison, Dahmer kept up a steady average of about 4.4 million daily viewers and is still one of Netflix 's top four shows.

Other shows and films that are dominating Netflix right now

With viewership trending downwards, Monster probably won't have the same long-term impact as Dahmer did.

Meanwhile, other shows grabbing attention this week include Is It Cake? Halloween (5.7 million views) and the Victoria Beckham docuseries (5.6 million).

Over on the film side, The Woman in Cabin 10 debuted big at 21.2 million views while Demon Hunters kept its streak alive in week 17 with 17.8 million viewers.