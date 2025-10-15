Ajay begins 'Golmaal 5' shoot in March; Kareena might co-star

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn will begin filming for the much-anticipated Golmaal 5 in March 2026, reported Mid-Day. The actor is currently preparing for Drishyam 3, where he will reprise his role as Vijay Salgaonkar alongside Tabu and Shriya Saran . After wrapping up this crime drama, Devgn will shift his focus to the comedy franchise with director Rohit Shetty .

Production details 'Drishyam 3' shooting timeline A source close to the production of Drishyam 3 told Mid-Day, "Director Abhishek Pathak wants to ensure that the storytelling is as taut as the first two parts. The team plans to begin shooting in Goa by December and wrap up by March 2026." It's rumored that Paresh Rawal has also joined the cast for this film.

Casting news Kareena in talks to join 'Golmaal 5' Meanwhile, the makers of Golmaal 5 are in advanced talks with Kareena Kapoor Khan to return as the female lead. A source told Mid-Day, "Kareena shares great chemistry with Ajay. Since she led Golmaal Returns and Golmaal 3, her presence brings a nostalgic charm." The source added that the final cast will be confirmed by the end of December.