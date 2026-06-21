Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru expecting 1st child?
What's the story
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is pregnant with her first child, per a report by Hindustan Times. The news comes after the actor's recent appearance sparked pregnancy rumors online. An insider told HT City, "Yes it is true. The couple is truly delighted for this new beginning, and they will make an announcement in some time." Prabhu and her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, have not confirmed or denied the claims so far.
Relationship timeline
The couple's marriage and love story
Prabhu and Nidimoru got married in a private ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi temple of Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on December 1, 2025. The couple reportedly first met while working on the web series The Family Man. Over time, reports of a growing bond between the actor and filmmaker surfaced, though both remained guarded.
Viral video
Viral video sparked pregnancy rumors
The pregnancy speculation was fueled by a viral video of Prabhu and Nidimoru celebrating the success of their latest project, Maa Inti Bangaaram. In the clip, fans noticed what appeared to be Prabhu's baby bump. The actor wore a baby blue top and blue denim pants while Nidimoru sported a casual look. Social media users were quick to comment on her appearance, suggesting she might be pregnant with their first child.
Fan reactions
Fans' reactions to possible baby bump
Fans were quick to speculate about Prabhu's possible pregnancy after seeing her in the viral video. One user wrote, "She is pregnant," while another commented, "She is extremely fit so this has to be a bump." A third user agreed, stating, "Film doing well and now this! Amazing."
Women's choice
Prabhu's past views on pregnancy
In the past, Prabhu has spoken about pregnancy as a choice for women. On her wellness platform, she once said, "Women should have babies when they want to, not when they have to." "Science and society must support women in making that choice." Meanwhile, her latest film Maa Inti Bangaaram has opened to positive reviews.