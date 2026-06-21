They got married last year

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru expecting 1st child?

By Isha Sharma 09:10 am Jun 21, 202609:10 am

What's the story

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is pregnant with her first child, per a report by Hindustan Times. The news comes after the actor's recent appearance sparked pregnancy rumors online. An insider told HT City, "Yes it is true. The couple is truly delighted for this new beginning, and they will make an announcement in some time." Prabhu and her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, have not confirmed or denied the claims so far.