Samantha Ruth Prabhu drops cozy honeymoon snaps from Portugal

Instagram moments and what's next

Samantha's Instagram post features relaxed moments—her smiling, Raj enjoying a doughnut, quiet time praying in a church, and coffee with a view.

She summed it up with the caption, "How December goes," giving off chill holiday vibes.

On the work front, she's starring in and co-producing "Maa Inti Bangaram," plus has "Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom" coming up—both release dates are still under wraps.