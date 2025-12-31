Next Article
Samantha Ruth Prabhu drops cozy honeymoon snaps from Portugal
Entertainment
Samantha Ruth Prabhu just gave fans a peek into her Portugal vacation with husband Raj Nidimoru.
The couple, who got married on December 1, 2025, at Linga Bhairavi Temple in Coimbatore, are both known for having worked together on "The Family Man 2" and "Citadel: Honey Bunny."
Instagram moments and what's next
Samantha's Instagram post features relaxed moments—her smiling, Raj enjoying a doughnut, quiet time praying in a church, and coffee with a view.
She summed it up with the caption, "How December goes," giving off chill holiday vibes.
On the work front, she's starring in and co-producing "Maa Inti Bangaram," plus has "Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom" coming up—both release dates are still under wraps.