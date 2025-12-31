Next Article
Upendra's '45' sees sharp box office drop after strong start
Entertainment
Upendra's new Kannada film, 45, kicked off with an impressive ₹12.3 crore in its first five days but quickly lost steam, earning just ₹60 lakh on day six.
Despite a promising opening and lots of positive buzz from viewers, the movie's box office numbers have taken a noticeable dip, leaving its future in theaters uncertain.
What else to know
Even with positive audience reactions for its unique take on life after death and praised performances by Upendra and Shivarajkumar, 45 is struggling to fill seats—occupancy was only 13.27% on day six.
While viewers have praised the film's story and cast, this hasn't stopped the earnings slide, and good word-of-mouth hasn't translated into ticket sales.