'Maa Inti Bangaaram' director confirms Samantha's pregnancy
What's the story
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who made her big-screen comeback with Maa Inti Bangaaram, has sparked pregnancy rumors after her recent public appearance. A recent video showed Prabhu and her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, celebrating their film's success, with fans claiming that she appeared to have a baby bump. Now, Maa Inti Bangaaram director BV Nandini Reddy has confirmed the news.
Confirmation
'Comes at a beautiful time...'
Speaking to Cinema Express, the director said, "Her pregnancy comes at a beautiful time, as our film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, has become a success." Earlier, a source had told Hindustan Times, "Yes it is true. The couple is truly delighted for this new beginning, and they will make an announcement in some time." The couple has yet to make an official announcement.
Relationship history
The couple got married last year
Prabhu (39) and Nidimoru first met on the sets of The Family Man Season 2. They later worked together on Citadel: Honey Bunny. Rumors about their relationship started circulating in 2024 after they were spotted together at events. However, they never confirmed or denied these rumors. They publicly announced their relationship by getting married in a Linga Bhairava Vivaha ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore in December 2025.
Career update
Meanwhile, on the work front
Just two days after its release, Maa Inti Bangaaram has already earned ₹25 crore worldwide. In the film, Prabhu plays Swarna, a newly married woman trying to blend into her husband's conservative rural household while hiding a deadly past as an assassin. When people from her past come back, she must save her new family. The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and is backed by Prabhu.