Sanjay Dutt's 'Aakhri Sawal' to hit theaters on May 15
What's the story
Sanjay Dutt, who has been winning hearts with his performance as SP Aslam in the Dhurandhar film series, has announced his next project. Titled Aakhri Sawal, the film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang. The first-look poster of the movie was unveiled on Thursday, and it features Dutt in an intriguing avatar. It will release theatrically on May 15, 2026.
Film details
Exploring untold stories of pre-Independence India
Aakhri Sawal has been described as a "historical thriller, biographical war drama, and socio-political drama." The film will delve into untold stories from the pre-independence era. It will explore the 100-year journey of one of India's oldest unified organizations, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), founded in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. The film aims to challenge conventional historical narratives and reveal what textbooks conceal about RSS's role in Indian history.
Cast and crew
Other details about the film
The film boasts an ensemble cast including Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury, and Neetu Chandra. It is produced by Nikhil Nanda and Dutt himself, with Utkarsh Naithani penning the screenplay. The poster was shared on social media with the caption: "The question India never stopped asking. Get ready to know the answer on 15th May only in cinemas."