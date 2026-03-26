'Aakhri Sawal' releases on May 15, 2026

Sanjay Dutt's 'Aakhri Sawal' to hit theaters on May 15

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:58 pm Mar 26, 202601:58 pm

What's the story

Sanjay Dutt, who has been winning hearts with his performance as SP Aslam in the Dhurandhar film series, has announced his next project. Titled Aakhri Sawal, the film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang. The first-look poster of the movie was unveiled on Thursday, and it features Dutt in an intriguing avatar. It will release theatrically on May 15, 2026.